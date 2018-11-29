Electronic experience at Banchory’s Woodend Barn for Hebrides Ensemble

A challenging programme sees Jonathan Harvey’s rarely performed String Quartet No 4 and Steve Reich’s hugely popular Different Trains enter Hebrides Ensemble’s repertoire, a further development for Hebrides Digital.

With live electronics and tape, the tour includes a performance in Banchory, at Woodend Barn, on Sunday, December 2, at 7pm.

Two iconic composers – and two masterpieces of their genre.

Reich’s pulsating, iconic Different Trains evokes a mesmerising world of movement generated by a live string quartet simultaneously mixed with authentic recordings of American and European train sounds of the 1930s and 40s and recollections of actual Holocaust survivors to whom train travel meant something very different.

Harvey’s journey is more metaphysical, where the quartet are the catalysts for a musical journey which subtly explores sound, resulting in an ecstatic and euphoric dream-like conclusion.

Hebrides Digital encompasses both research and the practical application of new technologies into the work of the Ensemble’s performance and education programmes. From the incorporation of live electronics to the use of Low Latency technology enabling them to perform live across continents, Hebrides Digital remains curious and at the forefront of developments in presentation and audience perception.

William Conway, artistic director of Hebrides Ensemble, said: “Playing Jonathan Harvey’s 4th string quartet fulfils a long-held ambition of mine. I first heard this extraordinary piece 15 years ago and it made me realise the power of adding live electronics to acoustic music when they are combined by a master of subtlety.”

Tickets to hear the Hebrides Ensemble at Woodend Barn, Banchory, are available online at the Hebrides Ensemble website or direct from the venue box office.