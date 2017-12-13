Drum up and meet Santa

The final Drumming Up Peterhead event of the year will be held at the weekend.

The event, to be held on Saturday, December 16, will feature a programme of performances from Churches Together between 1-3pm.

There will be a variety of readings, music from individual singers and bands, and community singing, finished off with free hot chocolate and mince pies at 2.30pm.

The Encounter Cafe (former Happit Shop) will also be open.

Meanwhile Santa and his elves will make a welcome return to his Grotto from noon to 3pm.

Tickets with time slots will be on sale at Something Special from today (Tuesday, December 12) and will also be available to buy from the Encounter Cafe on the day.

Tickets for the grotto are priced at £3 and all are welcome to come along.