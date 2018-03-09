Drive-in cinema at museum

Movie buffs will be able to enjoy a new drive-in experience in Peterhead next month.

Peterhead Prison Museum has announced it will be hosting a Drive-in Cinema on April 7 when a great family film will be shown.

Keeping things in the prison theme, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will be shown from 7pm that night in the prison museum courtyard. Gates will open at 6pm and arrive at least 30 minutes before the film.

So if you’re looking for something unusual to do over the Easter break, then why not head along for some great entertainment in a suitably ‘atmospheric’ location.

Tickets for the drive-in experience are currently on sale.The cost is £25 per car plus a minimal booking fee.

They can be obtained through Event Brite by visiting the website https://drive-in-cinema-peterhead-prison-museum.eventbrite.com

For more information on the cinema night, and all other upcoming events at Peterhead Prison Museu, please visit the website http://peterheadprisonmuseum.com

Alternatively you can call their main reception on 01779 482200 daily from 10am to 4pm.