Dive in at Macduff Marine Aquarium

Macduff Marine Aquarium is getting in deep to find out how people have been able to discover the secrets of the ocean, using SCUBA and underwater technology.

Over the weekend of June 9 and 10, visitors to the attraction can learn about SCUBA diving and ROVs through talks, presentations and hands on activities.

As well as the normal fishy goings on at the aquarium, throughout the weekend there will be a chance for visitors to find out how to build an ROV, fly some mini ROVs, learn about SCUBA kit, chat with divers about their underwater adventures and be inspired by some of our underwater photography.

There will also be a presentation about hyperbaric chambers and how they work to help divers if things go wrong for them at depth.

Marie Dare, the aquarium’s learning officer who is organising the event, said: “Many of the aquarium staff are SCUBA divers and we are excited to have an opportunity to share our enthusiasm for underwater discovery with our visitors, even what it takes just to dive in our kelp tank.

"We’re thrilled to welcome other underwater explorers to talk about technology and are looking forward to discovering more about ROVs and how to build them from the national MATE ROV champions of Keith Grammar School and Robert Gordon University’s School of Engineering.”

There will also be afternoon rock pool rambles, weather permitting, as underwater discovery does not always require fancy technology – but anyone joining in is advised to bring a pair of wellies.

The aquarium is open 11am to 5pm, with the dive show at 2pm on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 June. Normal entry costs apply.