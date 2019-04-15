Deer Parish Church to host Easter Experience this weekend

Deer Parish Church is presenting an Easter Experience on the Friday and Saturday of the Easter weekend.

In between the excitement of Palm Sunday and the joy of Easter Day is Holy Week, the week in which Jesus confronted the religious and political powers of the world in Jerusalem and suffered death by crucifixion. During that week he taught people about God and he healed the sick, he dined with friends, was loved by friends and betrayed by a friend.

What did that week mean for Jesus, and what does it mean for us now? Come and find out more at the Kemp Hall, Old Deer on Friday 19 or Saturday 20 April between 11am and 4pm where, inside the hall, a guided reflective walk will be laid out for you to follow at your own speed, telling in eight displays the story of Holy Week.

This is a place and time for peace and contemplation.

Entry is free and tea and coffee will be available.