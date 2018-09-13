Comedy duo to visit Cruden Bay

Two popular north east entertainers will make their way to Cruden Bay later this month.

Patrice and McRuvie will be appearing at Cruden Bay Public Hall for one night only on Saturday, September 29.

The fantastic evening of comedy will also feature a disco, and will begin at 7pm.

Tickets for the event are £16 each available from Cruden Bay Post Office and Quartz salon at Provost Davidson Drive, Ellon.

A selection of nibbles will be provided on the night but those wishing to attend are advised to bring along a bottle and a good sense of humour.

Tickets are limited so get yours as soon as you can to avoid disappointment.

DJ John McRuvie and ‘hairdresser to the stars’ Patrice worked together at Northsound Radio in Aberdeen back in the early 90s on the popular ‘Saturday Lie-In’ show.