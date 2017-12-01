Christmas Fair at Aden

A Christmas Fair will be held at Aden Country Park this Sunday (December 3).

The event will run from 11am to 3pm.

Santa will be in his Grotto between 12 noon and 2 pm and the AuRora Choir will be singing between 12 noon and 2pm.

Entry to the Fair is free but there will be a £5 fee to visit Santa.

There will be over 40 craft and produce stalls with a wide variety of lovely produce, so head along and do some Christmas shopping.

The Fair will be held in the poly tunnels as last year, so even if the weather is bad it will be dry and cozy.

The Aden Craft and Gift Shop will also be open from 11am to 3pm and the Cafe will be open too.