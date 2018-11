Connie Chiappino’s annual two-day Christmas fair proved to be a huge success.

The popular event was held at Peterhead’s Palace Hotel, and saw a host of local crafters provide visitors with a huges selection of gift ideas.

A regular stallholder at this year's fair.

From flowers to soaps and perfumes, jewellery to cards and sweets, the fair had something for everyone.

Connie said: “It was really busy on Saturday and steady on Sunday. I would like to thank all the stallholders and everyone who came along.”

Fish was on the menu at the Christmas fair too.

Plenty of Christmas ideas were on show.