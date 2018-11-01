Breaking out in a sweat

It’s no surprise that tickets for this year’s Hallowe’en tours at Peterhead Prison Museum sold out in a matter of hours.



The spooky trip round the town’s notorious jail just gets better each year and this year there were plenty of things that go bump in the night!

Thanks to members of Red Brick Theatre and ACT, those brave enough to take the tour were left jumping, screaming and shaking as ghosts, ghouls, mad prisoners and even madder guards jumped out from every crevice.

There was even a seance section at the end which certainly got the heart beating a little faster.

Well done to all who took part in this year’s event which was described by many as the best yet.

Planning is now underway for the 2019 event which we’re sure won’t disappoint the captive audiences.