Brandon McPhee shares his passion for music with Aberdeen

Sometimes in life the direction we want to take can be hard to find. For 22-year-old Brandon McPhee, though, this has never been the case. He knows exactly ‘All He Wants To Do’... bring his passion for music to the world.

His latest album ‘All I Want To Do’ does exactly that, and with his new show ‘The Brandon McPhee Experience’ he shares that vision with music lovers across the board, a perfect fusion of country music and his exquisite mastery of the button box accordion.

He’ll bring his music to Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen, on Saturday, June 8, at 7.30pm.

This consummate master of technique and artistry entered the music scene 11 years ago at the age of 11. Brandon now possesses a rare insight and maturity.

The past year has been an extremely busy time for Brandon with recent months not only featuring his new country album release, but also weekly episodes of his TV programme ‘The Brandon McPhee Hour’, and concerts and shows throughout the UK and Ireland, with a number of Spanish shows thrown in for good measure.

Brandon was also delighted to be invited by Daniel O’Donnell to appear on the ‘Young Country’ episode of Opry le Daniel in 2018.

He took his production of the award-winning ‘The Jimmy Shand Story’ – which is a celebration of the life and music of the late Sir Jimmy Shand – on tour across Scotland and Ireland. Demand has dictated that earlier this year the show travelled to England. All this hard work and dedication has been recognised by Keep It Country Channel programme Hot Country TV. At the end of April Brandon was presented with The Hot Country TV Country Music Award for UK Entertainer of the Year.

Now as we head towards the summer, Brandon has unveiled his new country show.

‘The Brandon McPhee Experience’ creates a fusion of country music and Scottish music brought to you in a way only a Scottish champion can.

An exciting selection of songs hand picked by Brandon will lift the heart, inspire, move, enchant and delight audiences.

Brandon said: “My whole life has been a stage where I have been able to live and breathe music.

“On my journey I have been fortunate to meet and work with leading public figures and professional musicians along the way.”

Brandon credits his grandfather, himself a button key accordion player, with introducing him to the instrument.

He recalls being 10 years of age and picking up the accordion and never looking back.

He took up singing at the age of 16, working with Manson Grant and the Dynamos, and influenced by the music of Don Williams, Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Johnny, Cash Foster & Allen, and Charlie Landsborough.

These influences are evident in the selection of tracks on his forth coming shows, from ‘Give My Love To Rose’, ‘Cry, Cry, Cry’ to ‘Burning Love’, bringing a mix of warmth, depth and tone found in traditional country classics that transports the listener to 1960s Nashville.

The haunting beauty of ‘The Dark Island’ reminds us of Brandon’s Scottish roots, as do ‘Auld Scots Mother Mine’ and ‘Jimmy Shand the Legend’.

And let’s not forget accordion favourites ‘Bluebell Polka’, ‘Whistling Rufus’, ‘Happy Hours’ and ‘The Old Button Box’.

Brandon’s accordion is backed by a five-piece band of experienced professional musicians.

Scotland’s son of fun Eddie Rose is part of the act, adding humour to make this show a family night out.

‘The Brandon McPhee Experience’ is at Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen, on Saturday, June 8, at 7.30pm.

For more information, see Brandon McPhee’s website