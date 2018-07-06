Blue Toon All Stars shine in classical Romeo and Juliet

The Blue Toon All Stars performed to a packed house at Aden Theatre recently.



The company’s version of Romeo and Juliet - a tragic tale of two star-crossed lovers - brought an eager audience to the Mintlaw venue on June 24.

Reviewer, Ruthi Smith, wrote: “The sun shone appreciatively as this beautifully directed cast presented a very moving, open air performance of this famous, tragic tale of families at war with each other, the extreme passion of early love and the catastrophic results.

“Morag Skene was the skilled director and gentle on-stage ‘inviter’. A very well-rehearsed cast who were completely absorbed in the text and story, alongside very convincing performances by the actors and a careful choice of music held the audience spellbound.

“The wonderfully noisy portrayal of the Capulets and Montagues’ feud, the tender Romeo (Philip Summers) and Juliet (Mhari Leiper) scenes, the able narrators (David Ritchie and Gordon Bain) combined to bring this dramatic story vividly alive.

“Perfectly authentic costumes completed the pleasure and we look forward to more Blue Toon All Stars productions.”

The Blue Toon All Stars is made up of 13 adults who form part of Buchan Day Opportunities. They started off around 14 years ago performing devised musicals such as Love Is All Around and The Wild, Wild West at Willowbank Hall. Outgrowing the hall they progressed to the Peterhead Academy theatre where to great acclaim they performed Waterside Story, The Sound of Morven Crescent, Blue Toon Brithers, Sooth Bay Sisters plus at Scottish Week Rotary Club Concerts. In 2017 their director, Morag Skene, took them in a different direction when she turned a local turn of the century story into a musical play called The Bosie. It was extremely well received over three nights.

Morag said: “The next challenge for us was to tackle our own version of Shakespeare and what better story than Romeo and Juliet.

“Our Aden Park performances were wonderfully well received.”

