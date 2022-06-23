Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be a hot ticket at Scottish Week concert

Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be topping the bill.

The concert will be a ticket only event (details of tickets will be announced in due course) held in Peterhead’s Links, the perfect venue for a concert of its kind.

Headlining the night will be the famous ‘Red Hot Chilli Pipers’ with support from local performers Marc Culley and three times UK No1 Country Charts star Mayah Herlihy.

Organisers have told the Buchanie an announcement nearer the time will reveal further acts who will be performing at the event, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 21.

This year, ‘Peterhead Scottish Week’ celebrates its 60th anniversary – making it the biggest and longest running weeklong gala in Scotland.

‘Live on the Links’ promises to be great night of music and the event will kick off from 6pm with those under the age of 16 years of age required to be accompanied by an adult.

Whilst there will undoubtedly be great demand for tickets. organisers have confirmed that tickets are not yet on sale and an official announcement will be made shortly.

A spokesman confirmed that due to the scale of the event, and having liaised with both the police and the council, an official road closure will take effect near the venue to keep everyone safe.