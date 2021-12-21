Peterhead's Hogmanay Bash is still on...

Rockin' Thistles will headline the Hogmanay Bash - subject to further Covid restrictions being imposed.

But organisers are closely monitoring the current Covid situation ahead of the big event on Friday, December 31 – and the possibility of the Scottish Government imposing further restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Doubt was cast over the open-air celebration when Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee called for further information regarding the site plan, stewarding on the night, communications, noise levels and security.

But those doubts were removed last week when the Buchan Radio team provided the necessary information and assurances to ensure the event was granted an entertainment licence.

Buchan Radio is hosting the Peterhead street celebration on Hogmanay.

Now the organisers are pressing ahead with preparations for the big night – with one eye on the Covid situation.

Ronnie Arthur, Buchan Radio owner, said he was delighted the Council had confirmed the event could go ahead.

He added: “This is an open-air event, so we think it will be a lot safer than being inside a crowded room or hall.”

Ronnie said capacity would be restricted to 1500 – he believes there would be room for more than double that number – and other Covid safety measures will be in place such as sanitising stations, while those attending will be encouraged to wear face masks as much as possible.

Headlining the Hogmanay celebration – which takes place in Broad Street – will be the pipes and drums of Glasgow-based Rockin’ Thistles, whose wide repertoire includes hits such as Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ and Status Quo’s Rocking All Over the World.

Also on the bill are Abba tribute Abba A Rival and Billy Best as Freddie Mercury, together with local singers Andrew Main, Claire Curren and Catriona Molver, and Bev’s Scottish Ceilidh.

Gates will open at 6.30pm and the music will start at 7pm continuing until 12.30am.