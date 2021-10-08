Outdoor concert planned for Mansion House in Aden Country Park

Benjamin Armstrong and Daniel Silcock will be performing for Music at Aden on Sunday, October 17.

Local musicians Daniel Silcock and Benjamin Armstrong will be performing on Sunday, October 17, from 2pm to 4pm.

Daniel is a freelance pianist active in performing around the country, appearing as solo recitalist, concerto soloist and chamber musician.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Music and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Daniel took up a place at the RCS Junior Conservatoire 2009, and enjoyed success in music festivals and competitions, including the BBC Young Musician of the Year.

He was winner of the Gilbert Innes Prize for Piano on two occasions, the Beethoven Piano Competition, and won the concerto competition – leading to a performance of Mendelssohn’s G Minor concerto, aged 15, under the baton of David Danzmayr.

Benjamin is 1st Baritone Saxophone in The Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra, which is the only independent saxophone orchestra of its type in Scotland.

He also performs with a wide range of saxophone quartets based around the North-east, the most notable of which is the Tattie Sax Quartet.

Having recently graduated with an Honours Degree in Music, Benjamin has taken up the post of principal saxophone tutor at Chalmers Mackay Music School in Inverurie and Kintore, and he is also undertaking a Masters Degree in saxophone performance.

Music at Aden has been holding musical concerts and performances within Aden Country Park for over five years.

It promotes a range of music genres including classical, jazz, contemporary and traditional music.

Typically, concerts are held in the Aden Theatre, but currently Music at Aden is holding concerts at the Mansion House – a fantastic venue for outdoor performances.

Tickets for the concert cost £14 per person with children free. Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite and include refreshments. There will be limited tickets available on the door.