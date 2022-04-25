Mayah's latest single peaked at number two in the UK country charts.

Stardom beckons for Maya

Mayah Herlihy was born in Aberdeen and lived in Cove until the age of one.

Her family then moved to Peterhead where they lived until Mayah was 12.

She attended St Fergus Primary School and performed in the Red Brick Theatre group and Peterhead Panto between the ages of seven and 12.

A young lady going places...

She also won Scottish Week’s Peterhead’s Got Talent in 2017 singing ‘Ava Maria’.

She returned to Peterhead in 2019 to perform again for Scottish Week and a charity event held in Peterhead Community Theatre, just before Covid emerged and the UK went into lockdown.

Mayah released her fifth single Hometown Girl in January which peaked at number two in the UK country charts. The single was Mayah’s nod of appreciation toward her hometown of Peterhead.

Mayah played at Aberdeen Fringe Festival last September and has recently been contacted by Billy Joel and Liberty Devitto (Billy’s drummer for more than 30 years). Both commented they seen a video of her covering Vienna and wanted her to know they were very impressed with her talent.

Maya just keeps going from strength to strength

Mayah is returning to Peterhead in October to be playing a show with support from Katee Kross with funds raised being donated to Anna Ritchie School. The gig is being organised by Waves Radio who contacted Mayah to appear.