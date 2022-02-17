City set to welcome back popular Irish Funny man and his glued together keyboard

Irish funny man returns to Aberdeen.

His show, ‘whoa is me’ will open the festival on Thursday 6 and Friday 7 October at the city’s iconic Tivoli Theatre.

David, from Dublin, last trotted across a city stage four years ago when he headlined and closed the 2018 comedy festival with two sold out shows. Almost four years to the day he will be back gracing the stage at the Tivoli Theatre, together with his glued together keyboard from 1986, and is set to be one of the hottest tickets at this year’s festival.

Commenting on the announcement Adrian Watson, Chief Executive of city BID Aberdeen Inspired who run the festival said “It is hugely exciting to announce the return of David O’Doherty to Aberdeen to open our festival for what will be our biggest, funniest and best festival yet.

“Our line-up of headline acts is nearly complete, and we plan to announce more stand up, musical, magic and children’s comedy acts soon who will perform at a multitude of venues across the city centre.

“It’s a joy to bring the international comedy festival back to Aberdeen after a two year gap and we anticipate that thousands of visitors will come from near and far enjoy all the city has to offer. Aberdeen truly is the best place to be this October.”

Announcing his Aberdeen date as part of a major UK tour David O ’Doherty told us “It’s been four long years since I graced a stage in the Granite City, closing the 2018 comedy festival, this time I’m opening it! It will be great to be back in Aberdeen with my glued together keyboard, see you in October.“

Talking about his show David promises that there'll be lots of talking, some apologising and some songs on a glued together plastic keyboard from 1986 and comedy fans will have to act quickly to secure a seat to enjoy him trotting on to the stage with all of the misplaced confidence of a waiter with no pad.

Comedian, writer, musician, and actor David O'Doherty has toured internationally and performed at comedy festivals in the UK, Australia and America. People not familiar with David’s quirky comedy, can find him online, as he has made regular appearances on ‘Live at The Apollo’ (BBC) and ‘8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’ (Channel 4) and most recently Channel 4's ‘Along for the Ride with David O'Doherty.’

Tickets go on general sale at 10am this Friday 18 February with priority booking open the day before and are priced at £25.50 including booking fee.

For more information on the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival line-up and to buy tickets go to www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com

Aberdeen Inspired is the banner under which the Aberdeen BID (Business Improvement District) operates.

This is a business-led initiative within the city centre in which levy payers who are based within the BID zone contribute.

Proceeds are used to fund projects designed to improve the business district.