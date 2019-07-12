Artists get brushes at the ready for Scottish Week challenge

Peterhead Informal Art Group will host its popular Artists’ Challenge during Scottish Week.

The event will be held in the Rescue hall on Wednesday, July 24 and this year’s theme is ‘lighthouses’.

The morning session is for children 12 years and under and will run from 10am to 11am with judging and prizegiving at 11.15am.

Materials will be provided but children may bring their own if they wish. They may also create a model rather than a painting. All works to be prepared and completed on the day.

It’s the turn of the adults from 1pm to 3.15pm, with judging and prizegiving at 3.30pm. All adults taking part will be required to provide their own materials.

Entry to the competition is free and refreshments will be available to purchase.

This year’s event is sponsored by Bill Mackie Engineering Ltd and Framers Workshop, Fraserburgh.

Meanwhile, during the afternoon there will be an exhibition of paintings for the public to peruse.

The exhibition runs from 1pm to 4pm and entry is free.

The public can take the opportunity to meet the artists, discuss their work and purchase many of the paintings which will be on display.

Among the paintings will be a group painting of Buchanness Lighthouse, in line with the theme for the Artists Challenge.