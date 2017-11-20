A festive treat awaits at Aden Park

Aden Park's popular Christmas fair will take place on Sunday, December 3.

The event, which runs from 11am to 3pm, will be held in the polytunnels in the Wallede Garden at the Mintlaw park. The Polytunnels are located between the two car parks at the entrance to the courtyard .

If you are looking for stocking fillers or that special gift for that hard to buy for person then why not head along to this year's fair. Not only will there be a fantastic range of local crafters and producers, but there will also be Santa's grotto, face painting and traditional Christmas music from the Aurora Choir.

Aurora is an amateur female choir which is based at Rora, near Peterhead, and has been performing for charity over the last ten years or more, mainly for Children In Need. They have performed at many local venues, including both Longside and Mintlaw Galas and at the North East of Scotland College for a few of their graduation ceremonies.

For the last two years, they have held a concert at MACBI Community Hub, and the combined total of all their efforts to-date has raised more than £5,000.

The Aden Craft Gift Shop will also be open from 11am to 3pm, offering a great range of local crafters' produce as well as Christmas gifts including children's toys, books, cards, bags, scarfs, and jewellery, all at fantastic prices. The Café at Aden will also be open on the Sunday.

Santa will be in his grotto between 12pm and 2pm, with tickets being available for £5.

The Aden Christmas Fair is being organised by the Friends of Aden Country Park with any profits going towards future events and activities in Aden.

For further information visit the Aden Country Park or Friends of Aden website or Facebook pages for details.