A busy afternoon at Drummer's Corner

As part of the Drumming Up Peterhead programme, Modo will be hosting a busy afternoon of performances and organisations on Saturday, October 28.

There will be a host of activities to enjoy running from 12 noon to 3pm.

These kick-off with the Guarana Street Drummers who will be performing from 12 noon to 12.30pm, following by Junior Belly Dancers from 12.30pm to 1pm.

Scottish Fire & Rescue will hold a one-hour CPR training session upstairs in Encounter Cafe from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. This is free and open to all.

A hilarious pirate show from the Bootoon Picaroons will be staged from 1pm to 1.30pm, followed by another performance from the Guarana Street Drummers from 1.30pm to 2pm.

You can catch a glimpse of CircoModo Fire Groups performing Aden-een routines from 2pm to 2.45pm.

Buchan Community Safety Group will have a stall with personal attack alarms for sale, ‘Message in a Bottle’ medical information containers, some bicycle lights and discount vouchers on display and other useful safety information.

Modo Stiltwalkers will also be handing out a list of special offers from local shops.