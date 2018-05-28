T-shirt donation for Academy

A local company has presented Mintlaw Academy with a donation of sports shirts.

Sylvia Kucerova and Jo Ackers of Macduff Shellfish (Scotland ) Ltd presented the shirts to head teacher Mrs Duthie at the school's recent sports day (pictured above)

The pupils were delighted to receive the t-shirts which will be worn for various sporting events where the pupils represent the school.

The pupils and staff would like to sincerely thank Sylvia, Jo and Brenda and everyone at Macduff Shellfish for their support and generosity.