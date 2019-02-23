Stirling 0-1 Peterhead: McAllister secures points for Blue Toon

Rory McAllister's 13th goal of the season gave Peterhead a hard-fought victory over Stirling Albion to keep the pressure up on League Two leaders Edinburgh City.



There wasn't much between the teams until McAllister headed the Blue Toon in front on 34 minutes.

As Stirling threw men forward in search of an equaliser, chances came at the other end for Jim McInally's men - with Shane Sutherland culpable for missing an open goal and Willie Gibson's effort being cleared off the line.

The Binos got into threatening areas but were unable to breach the resistance as Dylan Mackin and Max Wright were both denied.

Peterhead remain a point behind Edinburgh City but can go top on Tuesday with victory over Cowdenbeath. Stirling slipped to sixth after their second defeat in a row.

The Blue Toon had not lost in their last four visits to Forthbank without conceding a goal, but any suggestions that this would be comfortable for Peterhead were quashed as Stirling made lives difficult for the visitors.

There was little in the way of goalscoring chances. Gibson, in as part of two changes for Peterhead, should have done better when the ball broke from a corner and he blazed harmlessly over.

Stirling looked dangerous from set plays and Jordan Allan swung in a teasing ball from a free kick, which Wright flicked goalwards but goalkeeper Greg Fleming did well to parry.

It looked like the teams would be going in level at the break, but that all changed on 34 minutes when McAllister broke the stalemate.

Plenty of credit must go to Stevenson, who surged down the right wing and hung up a cross for McAllister, and the striker rose high to bullet a header beyond Ferrie.

Peterhead had a golden opportunity to extend their lead in the second half when Shane Sutherland capitalised on a mistake at the back from Jason Marr. The former Elgin striker then rounded the goalkeeper Ferrie, but he was off balance and sliced his shot wide with the goal gaping.

It was a huge let-off for Stirling and McInally must have been wondering whether it would come back to haunt them.

The hosts looked dangerous with Mackin diverting a header on target before Wright forced another save from Fleming but they just lacked that cutting edge.

Gibson thought he had put the game beyond doubt with eight minutes remaining.

The attacker was played in by substitute Derek Lyle and his thunderous effort was deflected and cleared off the line by Marr.

In the end Peterhead held on for an important win and the chance to go top on Tuesday.