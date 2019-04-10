Peterhead men lift Dinnie Stones

Eben Van Wyk and Ewan Choi who train out of Arena Strength and Fitness Gym in Peterhead lifted the Dinnie Stones recently.

Eben performed three lifts of the legendary stones on the day, the straddled lift making him the 99th person to ever lift these stones.

Eben's third lift included his daughter Evangeline upon his shoulders

He then went on perform the side by side lift making him the ninth person in the last 50 years to perform this lift.

Eben's third lift was then performed with his daughter Evangeline upon his shoulders.

Ewan Choi performed the straddle lift becoming the 101st person to lift the stones then moved on to perform the side by side becoming the 10th person to do so.

Eben will fly out to Ukraine in May to represent Scotland in the European team championships under 105kg team category with fellow strongman Stuart Whyte from Fort William.

The stones have a collective weight of 322kg - the front stone weighs 188kg and the back stone is 144kg.