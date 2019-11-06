Sellout Peterhead 10K attracts top North East runners

Peterhead Athletics Club are under starter’s orders for their annual 10K race which takes place this Sunday.

The race is once again a sell-out and as usual has attracted entries from all over the north and north east of Scotland.

The remaining few of the 300 places were snapped up weeks ago, while there is a waiting list of runners hoping to grab a place made vacant by withdrawals or injuries.

This year the race is sponsored, for the first time, by Infinity Gym with the club also receiving a generous donation from RockRose Energy (formerly Marathon Oil).

The event was first organised in 2003 and has flourished over the years, especially since 2014 when the old Peterhead Running Club was reformed as Peterhead AC. Since then it has consistently been a sell-out event.

Club chairman Andy Davidson said: “This is the main fundraising event for the club and the proceeds help us to grow the club in general and the juniors groups in particular.

“We are in the process of putting more volunteer coaches and officials through the relevant Scottish Athletics courses so that we can further develop and guide the youngsters to achieve their full potential, and also hopefully attract more youngsters into the sport.

The entries for this year’s race has some stiff competition amongst the men. Scottish track international and Aberdeen AAC member Myles Edwards is competing and can expect to be strongly challenged by Aberdeen AACs James Hoad and Fraserburgh RC’s Max Abernethy. Calum Sinclair, Ryan McRae, Dave Fraser and the evergreen Alan Reid are likely to be Peterhead AC’s front runners.

Amongst the women entries the favourite would appear to be Jenny Bannerman from Inverness Harriers with Tanya Sneddon flying the flag for the home club.