Peterhead win Ladbrokes League 2 title at Hampden

Peterhead were crowned champions of League 2 thanks to a 2-0 win at Hampden over Queen's Park on the final day of the season.

That result, coupled with Cowdenbeath beating Clyde 2-1 at Central Park, means the Blue Toon finish five points clear of the Bully Wee in the final table, preventing any arguments that it was won due to Clyde's four point deduction earlier this year.

A healthy away support made their way to the national stadium, contributing to the near 1,000 crowd, to watch on anxiously in the knowledge that a slip up could see them finish in the play-off spots.

After last season especially, that was something Jim McInally and his players would have been keen to avoid.

The opening 15 minutes were a fairly even encounter with both sides trading possession.

There was an early moment of controversy as Jack Leitch had the ball in the back of the net after Ryan Dow appeared to be tripped while playing the ball across.

Referee Steven Reid blew his whistle just as Leitch fired the ball in and booked Dow for simulation with the goal not standing.

After that the Blue Toon took the game by the scruff of the neck as they looked to make the most of the large pitch at Hampden, exploiting the space in the wide areas.

It was from that that they took the lead on the 25th minute when Jamie Stevenson played in a perfect cross from the right channel and Jack Leitch rose to bullet a head home from eight yards.

Crucially, Peterhead did not let up after the goal.

Possibly still haunted by last weekend's late equaliser in the game against Stirling Albion, The Blue Toon looked more determind than ever to score again.

However, it was the home side that had a massive chance to go level when David Galt played a fine cross in to the box and Kieran Moore found space for a free header which he sent just wide of the far post.

Aprart from that the half was all Peterhead and they deservedly went 2-0 up on 43 minutes when Scott Brown drove for the by-line and cut the ball back to Leitch who fired home from ten yards for his second.

The last action of the half saw Peterhead with the ball in the back of the net but Rory McAllister was adjudged to have been offside when he followed in Willie Gibson's long rage effort which was parried by Jordan Hart.

The second half continued the in the way of the first and Scott Brown soon tested the Spiders keeper with an 18 yard shot which he got down well to hold.

That was as much as the last real save Hart had to make with Greg Fleming in the away goal not called in to action all game.

The Blue Toon won a few free kicks and corners and Brow tried again with a shot from the edge of the box going narrowly wide.

Peterhead held on and controlled the pace of the game, seeing it out to full time and the celebrations getting off to a start.

Next season they will be in League 1 where they will take on the likes of Airdrieonians, East Fife, Stranraer and Falkirk who were relegated from the Championship to name a few.