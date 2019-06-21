Peterhead to welcome Falkirk in Ladbrokes League 1 opener

It will be a tought start to life back in League 1 for Peterhead FC as The Blue Toon welcome Falkirk to Balmoor for the opening game of the 2019/20 season.

The Bairns were relegated from the Championship last season after finishing bottom of the division and are currently undergoing a major squad overhaul.

However, as one of only two full-time teams in the division, Ray McKinnon's Bairns will likely prove strong opposition for Jim McInally's side to kick off their season against.

That game will take place on Saturday, August 3.

The Blue Toon are then away to East Fife in their second fixture on Saturday, August 10, before rounding out the opening month against Dumbarton (H), Forfar Athletic (H) and Stranraer (A).

