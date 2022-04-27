Medal winners from Peterhead gym Pro-Core after the Machine MMA show at Newcastle

Six athletes from the Pro-Core HQ gym in Harbour Street took part in the Machine MMA Show at the Civic Hall in Stanley, near Newcastle, with five of them winning gold medals.

The main event of the show was a British lightweight MMA title fight between Pro-Core’s William Stewart and Sheffield Shootfighters’ Musa Christian.

Although Christian dominated the rounds, Stewart’s patience paid off as he finished off his opponent with a rear naked choke in the last minute of the last round to take a first MMA British belt back to Peterhead.

The Pro-Core team was led by Mark Proctor, who won his MMA fight in dominant fashion against Aaron Wilmot.

The Sheffield Shootfighters man had no answer to his opponent’s superb grappling as Proctor won on a unanimous decision.

Dawid Kostecki (Pro-Core HQ/Granite Fight Factory) had a closer encounter in his K1 bout with Machine MMA Stanley’s Scott Brunton. His opponent gave him some controversial strikes but Kostecki still managed to edge a split decision.

There was disappointment in his debut fight for Dawid Mrktchan (Macsimum gym/Pro-Core HQ team), who narrowly lost out on his A Class MMA fight against extremely experienced Irish fighter Joe Doyle, who took unanimous verdict.

In a K1 bout, Pro-Core’s Brandon Innes took the win against Jack Onslow of Kao Loi Harrogate with a majority decision.

Innes took a low blow in the second round but also knocked down his opponent multiple times.

Pro-Core’s other winner was John Proctor, whose ground and pound ended his MMA fight with James Marshall of Debut Independent, Chester-Le-Street, in very swift fashion after just one minute and 17 seconds of the opening round.

The Pro-Core MMA gym only opened six months ago but had already won at a few tournaments prior to this and will now look to further build on their success.