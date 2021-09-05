Peterhead AC runners were among those in action at the recent Mormond hill race

The race was absent from the calendar last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But it’s back for 2021 – and after the club announced its return all 200 places for the 10k run were sold out within 24 hours of the launch.

The run will take place on Sunday, November 7, on a brand new route round the town which will start and finish on Catto running track.

The club say they wouldn’t have been able to proceed without the help of committee members and sponsor Symposium coffee house, where each runner will receive a Symposium coffee house voucher and a medal.

Peterhead members were also among those in action at the recent Mormond hill race at Strichen– another regular event which was cancelled due to Covid last year and replaced by a virtual race.

The winner was Caiden Thom, who finished the 9km course in 35 minutes 19 seconds.

Peterhead’s first runner back was Ryan McRae, finishing third in the time of 38:00.

Next back for PAC was Susan Strachan, who was second female and finished 20th overall in a time of 43:55.

The club also had junior Hollie Steele and senior Graham Steele taking part and they finished 47th in 52:03 and 48th in 52:05 respectively.

The same day Richard Masson was in action in a slightly longer event, the Speyside W ay ultra race, comprising a crazy 110km route in total, starting in Aviemore heading through the hills to finish in Buckie and which took Richard a mere 14:56.55.

A number of Peterhead runners also took part in the following parkruns –

Ellon : Mark B eagrie 17:00; Eddie Fernandes 17 :46; J ohn Robertson 20:36.

Crichton : Dave Fraser 19:50.

Perth : Billy Riddell 23:14.

The following day Peterhead juniors took part in the Scottish Athletics 4J age group championships 2021 which were held at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Jessica Needs competed in the 1500m finishing in 5:30.02 and also the j avelin, throwing a pb 10.14 .