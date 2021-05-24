Peterhead AC youngsters are back on track
Peterhead Athletic Club athletes made a long-awaited return to competitive action in a special event at Aberdeen Sports Village.
The facility was the venue for the first part of a Scottish Athletics “together apart” of some field and track events, hosted by Aberdeen AAC.
Peterhead were among the clubs invited to take part, along with Banchory Stonehaven AC and Ellon AC, with everyone – from juniors right through to seniors – delighted just to be back.
Peterhead AC members’ results were –
800 metres: Jessica Needs (u13) 2:40:53, new club record.
200m: Alix Findlay (u13) 32.94 PB.
200m: Holly Balloch (u15) 35.19 PB.
200m: Ellie Hood (u13) 35.61 PB.
200m: Finley Collins (u15) 35.08.
Long jump: Georgia Milne (u15) 3.77m PB.
200m: Mark Beagrie (m35) 27.84 PB.
Peterhead’s Mark Beagrie also took part in – and won – the Loch Morlich 5k Trail Race the weekend before.
The event had a race bubble of 30 maximum with participants running round Loch Morlich before finishing on the beach, with Mark first home in a time of 20 minutes 47 seconds.
The club has also been staging its latest virtual run, teaming up with local brewery Brewtoon to make a virtual 10-miler possible after the club’s decision to cancel the live event due to Covid restrictions.
It took place from Friday, May 14, to Monday, May 17, and with some guidance from Scottish Athletics attracted great interest from local runners as well as many far afield – from Dundee and Bristol to Cambridge and Cardiff – with a total of 106 entries.
The club would like to thank everyone who signed up. Fraserburgh RC member Keith McIntyre posted the fastest time in 53:53
Leading times from the event were – 1 Keith McIntyre (male senior) 53.53; 2 David Fraser (MV40) 1:00.09; 3 Ross Aird (male senior) 1:00.13; 4 Mark Beagrie (male senior) 1:01.04; 5 Ryan McRae (male u20) 1:01.45; 6 Calum Sinclair (male senior) 1:02.40; 7 Scott McSeveney (male senior) 1:05.45; 8 John Beckett (male senior) 1:06.50; 9 Jason Osborne (male vet 40) 1:06.57; 10 Andrew Norris (male senior) 1:07.50.