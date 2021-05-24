Peterhead AC runners have been taking part in virtual events

The facility was the venue for the first part of a Scottish Athletics “together apart” of some field and track events, hosted by Aberdeen AAC.

Peterhead were among the clubs invited to take part, along with Banchory Stonehaven AC and Ellon AC, with everyone – from juniors right through to seniors – delighted just to be back.

Peterhead AC members’ results were –

Mark Beagrie of Peterhead AC won the Loch Morlich Trail Race

800 metres: Jessica Needs (u13) 2:40:53, new club record.

200m: Alix Findlay (u13) 32.94 PB.

200m: Holly Balloch (u15) 35.19 PB.

200m: Ellie Hood (u13) 35.61 PB.

Jessica Needs of Peterhead AC (bluen vest) set a new club record 800 metres time at Aberdeen Sports Village

200m: Finley Collins (u15) 35.08.

Long jump: Georgia Milne (u15) 3.77m PB.

200m: Mark Beagrie (m35) 27.84 PB.

Peterhead’s Mark Beagrie also took part in – and won – the Loch Morlich 5k Trail Race the weekend before.

The event had a race bubble of 30 maximum with participants running round Loch Morlich before finishing on the beach, with Mark first home in a time of 20 minutes 47 seconds.

The club has also been staging its latest virtual run, teaming up with local brewery Brewtoon to make a virtual 10-miler possible after the club’s decision to cancel the live event due to Covid restrictions.

It took place from Friday, May 14, to Monday, May 17, and with some guidance from Scottish Athletics attracted great interest from local runners as well as many far afield – from Dundee and Bristol to Cambridge and Cardiff – with a total of 106 entries.

The club would like to thank everyone who signed up. Fraserburgh RC member Keith McIntyre posted the fastest time in 53:53