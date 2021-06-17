Calum Sinclair (1105) and Mark Beagrie of Peterhead AC in the Back To Basics 10K in Forres. Photo: Peterhead AC

There was great running from all club members and a massive thank- you goes to Peterhead Marina Bay Holiday park for giving all the juniors a free juice after their mile run.

There were lots of personal bests, and the following runners all set new club records -

Junior mile: Hollie Steele (u11 girls); Jack Findlay (u15 boys).

Senior 3k: Shelly Duncan (senior women); Ross Aird (m35); Alison McGee (w50); Billy Riddell (m60).

There were two club runners in the first 10K race of the year, the Back to Basics 10K in Forres featur ing a competitive field of runners in two races of up to 30 runners.

Race 1 had the top nine runners all under 34 minutes for their 10k and the winner was Max Abernethy of Fraserburgh Running Club in 31.34.

Race 2 had the two Peterhead runners, Mark Beagrie and Calum Sinclair, competing with the top eight all under 37 minutes.

And on a warm day, and despite a quite windy last couple of miles in Forres, Beagrie took the honours, finishing in first place in 35.48, a new pb and a club record. Sinclair finished 10th in 37.16.

Completing a busy weekend, the club's juniors competed in the Grampian Athletics League meeting at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Due to Covid it's not being held in the usual format with points awarded and instead is in the style of an open graded meeting. Results -

200m: Holly Balloch (u15g) 35.40; Euan Steel (u11b) 42.95

75m hurdles: Georgia Milne (u15g) 16.84 PB.

800m: Jack Findlay (u15b) 2.36.79 club record; Jessica Needs (u13g) 2.35.29; Hollie Steele (u11g) 2.52.29 club record; Alix Findlay (u13g) 3.04.35; Emma Steel (u13g) 3.07.50 PB.

Shot: Finley Collins (u15b) 5.56m club record; Max Taylor (u11b) 3.29m PB.

Peterhead AC member Graham Steele took part in the Cairngorms Ultra race, 62km all around the hills, and finished 37th of the 105 finishers in a time of 7:37.10.