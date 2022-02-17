The club is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and is getting off to an earlier start than usual with its opening event, the GP Plate meeting.

The meeting will be a stand-alone event at the club’s Boyndie Drome Circuit with special trophies for the winners.

The highlight of the year will be the staging of the Association of Scottish Kart Clubs (ASKC) Scottish Championships on July 9-10. This will be a Motorsports UK event.

The other Motorsports UK event will be the first round of the ASKC Scottish Super Series on April 10 and which then visits the other three circuits in Scotland.

The Boyndie Drome Open Challenge will again be the mainstay of the club racing with a six round championship 2022.