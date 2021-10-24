Katie Archibald and Neah Evans race in the women's Madison final (pic Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The first came in the women’s team pursuit when Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Evans and Josie Knight saw off Canada by more than five seconds to take a podium spot at the famous French velodrome, which replaced the original venue choice of Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.

The gold medal went to Germany with Italy taking the silver medal.

Evans then teamed up with Archibald again for the madison with the pair looking to repeat their gold-winning performance in the event at the European Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland, earlier in the month.