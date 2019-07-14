Bernd Weisberger's 'renaissance' continues in North Berwick.

It may not have had the same profile afforded to Wimbledon or Lord's, but there was no less drama at the Renaissance Club on Sunday evening.

A stacked field at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open lined up behind Bernd Wiesberger for the final day's play in hope, rather than in expectation, that the Austrian would capitulate.

Wiesberger missed the majority of last year through injury, but has been on the comeback trail in 2019, winning in Denmark in May.

He started his round just two shots ahead of second place Erik Van Rooyen and was by no means out of sight.

But, ominously, he had posted a new course record of 61 on Friday and was just four shots worse off 24 hours later.

Weisberger had the momentum, but there was a scent of blood as early as the second hole for those in behind the final group with Van Rooyen making a card destroying quadruple bogey and Wiesberger dropping one.

In the balmy heat of the Renaissance Course Wiesberger remained cool and shot steadily, if not spectacularly, around the course.

Others came to challenge, most notably Frenchman Benjamin Hebert, and he snatched the clubhouse lead after shooting a -9 (62) while Wiesberger was still on the twelfth.

His sole lead on -22 lasted merely moments, though, with Wiesberger making birdie to match it.

A steady couple of pars followed before Wiesberger made his way to the par 5 16 - a hole he'd birdied each of his previous three rounds.

His playing over the week gave him the right to bide his time and wait for a hole he was clearly confident on to come around.

But for the first time over four days, Wiesberger flinched.

His drive found the fairway but his approach was just short and left, rolling into the rough but avoiding a bunker.

He needed a delicate chip but he caught too much of it, the ball rolling agonisingly well beyond the pin.

It left a tough 15 footer, but Wiesberger was again to most composed man inside the Renaissance Club and rolled his putt into the heart of the cup.

The pressure appeared to be off, but an errant tee shot on 17 left him with a tough up and down, one which he couldn't convert.

Matters got worse when his drive at the last found the thick, unforgiving rough.

All of a sudden the unthinkable seemed not only possible, but probable.

For 70 holes Wiesberger had been a man in control of his own destiny, but now he was letting it slip from his grasp.

His recovery was decent, he found the green but faced a tough two putt to force a play-off with the Frenchman, who by now had taken to the practice range again.

Wiesberger's first putt rolled eight foot past but he managed to knock in the second and saved his skin.

Both players arrived at the 18th for the first play-off hole with the Scottish Open title at stake.

The 32-year-old Frenchman drove first and couldn't have placed it better.

Wiesberger was next and did the same.

Hebert's approach was sublime, around pin high, but his opponent played through to the back of the green.

Wiesberger's putt was good, but just a few inches short.

The title was there for the taking for Hebert but he nudged his effort wide - forcing a second play-off, again up the 18th.

This time the Frenchman was loose from the tee and handed the initiative to the Austrian.

But his approach was short, while Hebert's was direct at the pin.

The fat lady was warming up her vocal cords, but again Hebert's putter let him down and took the championship to a third play-off hole.

Wiesberger wouldn't let him off a third time, and when Hebert pushed another putt beyond the hole, the Austrian made absolutely no mistake and finished off a remarkable tournament from three foot.

He was a worthy winner, and never was a venue more appropriately named for a winner who has endured so much as than the Renaissance Club.

Wiesberger said: "I knew this was the biggest tournament I've been in a position to win and knew it would be a tough grind.

"We had to dig deep and sometimes when you do that you get rewarded."

Calum Hill and Scott Jamieson shared top Scot honours, both finishing on -15.