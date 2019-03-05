Peterhead Rugby Club lift Tennents Caledonia 4league title

Peterhead travelled to Banchory for their final league match on Saturday against Deeside having already secured the Tennent’s Caledonia League Division 4 North title after a strong season.

Deeside kicked off and Peterhead secured the ball and ran a number of pods making good ground.

After a few phases Peterhead were penalised for holding onto the ball on the ground and Deeside took control.

Peterhead never really got into their stride and Deeside were spinning the ball wide using their much-improved back line to good effect and from some strong running from their number 8 Deeside crossed the line.

Peterhead worked hard in the set piece but couldn’t get their game going and found themselves on the back foot conceding several tries.

Losing Robertson and Whyte to injury early on meant the backs were under the cosh in defence.

From the restart Peterhead were more aggressive in defence and the home team were finding it more difficult to breakdown the visitors.

L Jordan was making some bone crushing tackles and when the forwards did get the ball they were making some good ground.

With both sides playing a physical game it boiled over and both teams were reduced to 14 men for ten minutes.

The Peterhead forwards were carrying well with Scarisbrick, Webster, McCondochie and Nicoll making good ground.

The supporting players were recycling the ball well but Deeside were not letting the visitors get any real continuity in their play and with the game slipping away Peterhead were looking to salvage some pride.

The forwards were working their way into the into the home 22 and Deeside were penalised for going off their feet at the breakdown.

Smith quickly took the penalty and despite the attention of some defenders he barged his way over the line for a consolation score for the visitors.

This was a disappointing result for Peterhead who never really got their game going.

However, the presentation of the league trophy was still met with great enthusiasm and was the culmination of work started by Bill Innes in the previous few seasons.

The club recognised this by dedicating the successful season to Bill who sadly passed away recently.