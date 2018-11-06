Peterhead Ladies leave Huntly with hard fought victory

Sunday saw Peterhead ladies travel to Huntly for their penultimate game of the shortened womens season.

Peterhead started off well with an early try from no.8 Laura Cook with the help of some great team play and hard work from the forwards.

Huntly soon replied breaking through the Peterhead defence with some impressive pace to even the scores at 5-5 where it remained for some time as Peterhead and Huntly fought it out for dominance with Peterhead showing some great Ball handling with nice clean passes and some excellent work from the forwards working together to put pressure on Huntly.

Eventually Peterhead were rewarded with another try this time from Addy Johnson with the help of a powerful forward pack.

After another period of excellent hard play with some heavy tackles from Peterhead and after a great turnover ball Peterhead were rewarded with another try from number five.

Anna Bailey brining the score at half time to 5-15.

After half time Peterhead had a slower start with Huntly upping their defensive work and putting some hard tackles in against their visitors.

However Peterhead were soon upping their own pace and responding especially with a very strong dominant scrum securing the ball and some fantastic passing which allowed Stacey Pert in for her first try for Peterhead swiftly followed by Nicola Hall after some great drives from the forwards.

After the restart showing some great pace and stepping Peterhead had another score from replacement Natalie McDonald.

After a hard-fought period of play Peterhead were again rewarded with a try this time courtesy of Jaqueline Mallett.

With the dying minutes of the game the forward pack were rewarded for their hard work, pushing Huntly back to their own line, with a try this time from Lynne Greig.

This was a tremendously physical game and there were so many outstanding performances from Peterhead Ladies with every team member putting in 100%.

Peterhead Ladies face Fraserburgh in their final game of the season on Saturday, November 25.