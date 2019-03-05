Peterhead Ladies kick off season with defeat in Shetland

Last weekend saw Peterhead Ladies Rugby team back in action for the start of the new Ladies season, kicking off with the first pool 11 match, of the Sarah Beannie Cup in Shetland.

Knowing Shetland are a strong physical side the ladies knew it would be a tough game especially with most of the team travelling on the ferry overnight.

Saturday morning saw the team making the trek up the hill from the Ferry port bracing themselves for a hard game.

Immediately from kick off Shetland proved to be ready for the game, making quick inroads into the Peterhead half and had managed two tries in quick succession within the first 10 minutes taking the score to 12-0 before Peterhead picked it up and started to push back against the Shetland attack.

Peterhead managed to make some ground and hold up the Shetland attack with some strong tackling, especially from Laura Milne and Lynne Greig, putting a lot of pressure on the Shetland team resulting in a number of errors giving the visitors advantage and a number of scrums.

Unfortunately Peterhead couldn’t quite turn these mistakes into tries despite a courageous effort which saw them just short of the try line a number of times before being pushed back.

Another penalty saw Peterhead making it down to the Shetland five metre line with a well placed kick from Isla Jack.

Unfortunately, Shetland were able to break the Peterhead line shortly before half time with a try and conversion bring the score to 19-0 at half time.

Shetland were again quick off the mark with a try run in by the wing making a quick line break through the Peterhead defence bringing the score to 24-0.

With Shetland still making errors Peterhead were rewarded with a quick try by Isla Jack from a tap and go penalty bringing the score to 19-5.

The next 15 minutes were hard fought with the Peterhead forwards putting in a heavy shift in scrums and carries with the backs and forwards creating an impressive defensive line.

Unfortunately Shetland were eventually able to cross the try line for two final tries bringing the score to 34-5.