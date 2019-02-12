Peterhead boxer preparing for first professional fight

A Peterhead boxer is preparing for his first professional fight next month in the Blue Toon after making the move from amateur level.

Scott Murray, 26, had 36 Amateur bouts, winning the majority of them, competing at elite level against some of the best boxers in the country.

Now, the super lightweight fighter is turning his attention to his debut as a professional against an as yet undecided opponent.

“Nobody encouraged me to turn professional,” said Scott.

“It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do, I’m a fighter and I love to fight.

“It will be good to bring exciting fights to the crowds and put on good shows for everyone.

“I always come to fight, and bring 100% every time.

“Win or lose its always a very tough fight for anyone standing in front of me.”

When Scott is not stepping inside the ring himself he is working with other boxers at the Office Gym in Peterhead where he also works as a personal trainer.

“It’s rewarding as we all have a great bond as a team as well as seeing them improving all the time.

“The children training is rewarding for both me and the parents as it channels the young kids energies, keeps them out of trouble and is a positive sport and hobby for them to pursue with many health and fitness benefits.

“I have two young boys myself who are one and two, I spend as much time as possible with them away from my work and training and they mean the world to me.

“Jax and Blair, you never know they may be future champs themselves as they’re already putting in the rounds on their punch bags at home.”

It has been a long road for Scott to achieve his goal of fighting professionally as he now steps up his training levels to prepare for the big event on March 30 at Peterhead Community Centre.

“I would like to thank my promoter Lee McAllister for giving me the opportunity to fight as a professional boxer under Assassin Boxing Promotions.

“Also thanks to all my personal training clients, my old amateur boxing coach David McAllister for getting me lots of fights/experience, my boxers at the Office Gym and the people who have helped me out, taught me things I needed to learn to bring me to where I am today.”

Before stepping in the ring Scott is looking for any potential sponsors who can contribute to his first-year start-up fees.

If you are interested in sponsoring this rising star and having you or your companies name proudly displayed on his ring gear then contact 07801131480 or email scottmurray1992@hotmail.co.uk.

“Any support I could get from potential sponsors would be greatly appreciated,” added Scott.