Game of two halves sees Peterhead beat Moray

Peterhead hosted Moray 2nd XV in their first home fixture of the season at Catto Park on Saturday on the back of last weekend’s win away to Dyce.

From the start the home team were working hard in the forwards with the lineout working well.

The scrum looked like a problem but with the forwards controlling the ball well there were few of these to worry about.

After some sustained pod work the pack had worked their way into the visitors 22.

With good continuity Whiteford, playing his first game for Peterhead, crossed the line for an unconverted try.

From the restart Peterhead were again dominating and with some excellent, if occasionally frantic, pod work the backs received the ball on half-way. D Smith got his line running and with a good line break Campbell outstripped the cover defence to score a try. He then converted his score.

Moray were putting in some good tackles but Peterhead were maintaining the pressure and next to cross the line was Cole who was on the end of some more good forward and backs work.

He still had some work to do and managed to burst two tackles for the try, Campbell again converting. Moray had some good ball but Peterhead were working hard in defence.

From a penalty Moray were caught flat footed and D Smith darted through for an unconverted try.

The final score of the game was for the visitors who against the run of play saw them intercept a pass and gallop the length of the pitch for an unconverted score.

From the restart Peterhead looked like they would start the second half the way they had started the first.

With the Peterhead forwards driving into the visitors 22 the ball came wide but a knock on in the midfield saw the visitors awarded a scrum.

The Moray pack took the ball and put the home 8 under great pressure.

This seemed to energise the visitors and they started to come back into the game.

With every scrum Moray grew in stature and were dominating their opponents. Despite this the Peterhead defence were working hard and trying to keep Moray in their own half but with a couple of half breaks Moray scored a converted try.

Peterhead refocused and got their pods working again and from some sustained pressure Dobbie crossed the line only for the referee to be unsighted and awarding the home team a scrum which, with the Moray pack in the ascendency in the set piece, was hardly fair reward for what should have been a try.

Moray won the ball and cleared their lines.

With the game swinging back and fore around the half way line Moray made a telling break for a converted try.

The visitors were within a score and were putting Peterhead under pressure.

Peterhead were defending well but conceding penalties.

From the final play of the game Moray kicked a penalty into the corner.

Peterhead managed to disrupt the lineout and the ball went dead for the final whistle to sound.