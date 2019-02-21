Expansion for table tennis in North & South Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen & District Table Tennis Association (ADTTA) have appointed two new development officers to expand the sport in communities across the region at all ages.

Catherine Inverarity in South Aberdeenshire and Rob Barsby in North Aberdeenshire will oversee the programme working with primary schoolchildren through to ‘Evergreen’ over 50s.

ADTTA has made this possible through a successful application to the Direct Club Investment programme run by SportScotland, which will fund the majority of the four-year initiative.

Additional financial support has been received from local recruitment company, Strategic Resources, who have committed to four years of sponsorship.

Current ADTTA development officer Dick Ferro said: “We are delighted to have Catherine and Rob on board.

“They will liaise with Active Schools and over 50s groups as well as existing TT clubs to promote more activity, introduce more coaches and help to establish sustainable clubs.

“There are already a number of hard-working volunteers in the shire and this is a chance for us all to get together to ensure a lot more people in many communities have the chance to take up table tennis.

“We know from our work in Aberdeen in the past few years that there is great potential to get many more individuals active and enjoying themselves.”

Catherine and Rob will take up their posts with immediate effect and can be contacted by email at rob.barsby@aberdeentable tennis.com and cath. inverarity@aberdeen tabletennis.com