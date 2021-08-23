Scott Brown volleys home Peterhead's first goal against Airdrie (pic: Duncan Brown)

Two late Peterhead goals made sure that the visitors only just sneaked the points by the narrowest of margins.

But McInally admitted the final 3-2 scoreline flattered a team he says are low in confidence.

However the Blue Toon gaffer says encouragement rather than criticism is the way forward to get his players back to showing the kind of form he believes they are capable of.

He said: "We were never at the races really. The scoreline flattered us - we should probably have been five or six down.

"Don't get me wrong, I felt we always looked like we could score a goal. But so did they, every time they went forward.

"Probably a fairer reflection of the game would have been 6-3 or something like that.

"Bu we were well beat and looked like a team that's really low on confidence. I don't know if that's because of the age of some of them, but we were a wee bit of a soft touch today and that was disappointing."

"They need to keep being brave and putting themselves in a position where they're making mistakes but they're not hiding from it. If you make a mistake you go into hiding again and don't particularly want it whereas you could see with their players there was a demand to get on the ball and we just weren't quite playing with that confidence that they had,

"I think they came with a cause because their back four was depleted, but their middle three and front three are their regular players.”

The defeat leaves Peterhead second bottom of the League 1 table ahead of Saturday’s trip to bottom side East Fife, the only team without a win so far.

McInally said: “"We just need to encourage our players to keep being brave and by being brave you hope they build their confidence back up again.

"That's the problem with younger players especially; they can get their heads down a wee bit; that's just what happens.

"Scott Brown scores a fantastic goal but by his standards he's nowhere near it at the minute; Hamish [Ritchie] is nowhere near it.