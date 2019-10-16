The Spanish team celebrate after winning the gold medal of the UEFA Under 19 Championships after the match against Scotland 2:1 in Poznan 29 July 2006. AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI (Photo credit should read JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

What happened to... the Scotland U19s Euro Championship finalists?

Scotland U19s beat Germany this week, so we look at another U19s team that ended up playing in the European Championships final back in 2006.

They were beat 2-1 by a Spain side that had Gerard Pique, Juan Mata and Javi Garcia but where are these Scots players now?

Had spells with Hibs, Montrose, Raith Rovers and Livingston amongst others. Spent time in New Zealand with Waibop United before returning to Scotland to play for Alloa and Airdrieonians. Now a goalkeeping coach in China.

1. Andrew McNeil

Came through the ranks at Norwick City but never forced his way into the first team. Played in the U20 World Cup and joined Leyton Orient in 2008, making a few appearances. Released in 2010 before playing non-league football.

2. Andrew Cave-Brown

Started out at Celtic but never made a first team appearance before being a regular at Swindon, Leyton Orient and Luton Town. Now at League Two Stevenage where he is the captain after winning three of the four club awards last year

3. Scott Cuthbert

Started out at Celtic but never made a first team appearance before being a regular at Swindon, Leyton Orient and Luton Town. Now at League Two Stevenage where he is the captain after winning three of the four club awards last year
Began at Hearts where he woud play for seven years before joining Rangers. Helped the club get promotion from League Two to the Premiership before his relationship with the club turned sour. 10 caps for Scotland. Now at QPR.

4. Lee Wallace

Began at Hearts where he woud play for seven years before joining Rangers. Helped the club get promotion from League Two to the Premiership before his relationship with the club turned sour. 10 caps for Scotland. Now at QPR.
