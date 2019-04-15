“We need to deal with pressure”

Peterhead boss Jim McInaly says his players need to deal with the pressure they are under to finish the season as league winners.

The Blue Toon let a one goal advantage slip to draw 1-1 at home to stragglers Albion Rovers on Saturday as Clyde beat Edinburgh City to move above them in to second spot four points off McInally’s side.

With just three games remaining (Elgin away, Stirling home, Queen’s Park away) the leaders have their fate very much in their own hands but McInally says they will need to deal with the pressure in order to become Champions.

He said: “There is no doubt there is pressure.

“That is what happens in football and when you get to this stage of the season, you have got to stand up and be counted.

“I was hard on them last week but they need to dust themselves down and go to Elgin and try to win the game.”

Jack Leitch gave the home side a 64th minute lead on Saturday but an injury time winner from Smart Osadolor prevent them from claiming all three points.

“There have been many games this season where we have been one goal ahead and we have managed to get over the line.”

“But before the goal was scored, I said it was only a matter of time before we get caught with one and in fairness it was a fantastic finish.”

“It can happen because one is never enough and it seemed to me that once we scored our goal, we never really got a grip of the game again.”