Wasteful Peterhead lose at Dumbarton

A frustrating afternoon in Dumbarton saw Peterhead miss several chances in front of goal in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Sons.

The Blue Toon threatened straight from kick off as the ball was launch down the left channel to Ben Armour who got in behind Reghan Tumilty and cut the ball back from inside the area to Derek Lyle who fired over from ten yards.

Scott Brown then had a effort from 25 yards on two minutes which was held by Sons' keeper Conor Brennan.

Dumbarton then had their first opportunity on ten minutes when Joe McKee tried to catch Greg Fleming out at his near post with a free kick from the left hand side of the box but the Toon keeper was alert and got down to block the effort before the ball was cleared away.

Peterhead responded immediately after with a Rory McAllister effort from inside the area which crept inches past the far post.

The Toon skipper then had a another chance minutes later this time from the opposite side of the area but once again dragged his shot just wide of Brennan's far post.

The visitors threatened again on 16 minutes after winning a free kick 30 yards out from the Dumbarton goal, Gary Fraser stepped up and drilled the ball through the crowded penalty area and narrowly wide of the post.

Two minutes later and Brennan was forced in to his first real save when the ball broke kindly for McAllister in the box who cut back to Scott Brown but the midfielders shot was straight at the Sons' keeper who parried away to safety.

After that flurry of chances inside the opening 20 minutes the rest of the first half went by without much to get either set of fans excited with Joe McKee the next to have a go right on the stroke of half time with an effort well over the bar from 20 yards.

The second half picked up where the first had left off with the game now devoid of any real quality in the final third.

Then came the sucker punch for Peterhead on 55 minutes as Isaac Layne's cut back from the by-line was met a six yards by Ryan McGeever for a simple tap in.

McAllister then missed a golden opportunity for the equaliser just three minutes later as Scott Borwn flashed a low ball across the face of goal and the Toon striker was waiting at the back post but his connection was poor as it went harmlessly wide of the post.

McAllister and Brown both had attempts from distance go over while the Blue Toon also appealed for a penalty on 68 minutes when Ben Armour appeared to be pushed in the box but referee Steven Kirkland wasn't interested.

From that point Dumbarton began to put most of their team behind the ball in an attempt to hang on to their one goal advantage.

On 80 minutes Jack Leitch turned and got a shot away from 12 yards inside a crowded penalty area but it lacked power and was easily held by Brennan.

Just two minutes later and Peterhead won a free kick in a great position 20 yards out but, like so many of his teammates efforts before, substitute Ryan Connory's curing effort was narrowly wide of the post.

Dumbarton themselves missed the opportunity to put the game to bed with two long range efforts on the break both well over the cross bar as the minutes ticked away on Peterhead who ended the game with no points after failing to convert so many good chances.