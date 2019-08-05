Toon work hard to earn home draw

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says Saturday proved there was not a large gap in quality between his side and Falkirk.

The Bairns, who are heavily tipped as favourites to win the Ladbrokes League 1 title this season, were in command of the game at Balmoor but couldn’t find the back of the net as the game finished 0-0.

“Without the ball we did everything we asked them to really well,” said McInally.

“With the ball I don’t think we played particularly well.

“We can do better with the ball, but when you’ve been written off all week and everybody says you’re going to be turned over there didn’t look that big a gap between the teams, especially in the second half.

“They didn’t look a lot fitter than us either, that’s the third full time team that hasn’t managed to beat us which is good.

“I could never say we deserved to win because you need to make chances to win, but I think they would feel the same although our goalie was busier with crosses.

“We need to do better with the ball and we need to have a bit more belief because when we do come out and play like we did at times in the second half we’re as good as what we’re up against.

“The organisation was really good - I thought Simon Ferry was outstanding and Scott Brown also.

“The effort was there from everyone, but we lacked quality in the final third and didn’t do well enough so a draw was a fair result.”