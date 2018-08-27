Toon win at Stirling to keep up good early run

Peterhead consolidated their position as early League Two pace setters with a trying, yet ultimately comfortable victory away to struggling Stirling Albion.

Quality in the final third proved to be the difference, as a goal from the prolific Rory McAllister followed a spectacular first half free-kick from Jamie Stevenson to give the Blue Toon a 2-0 victory.

Peterhead had the best of the early proceedings as McAllister hit the crossbar with a scruffy overhead kick after a Stevenson corner caused havoc in the Stirling box.

The home side struggled to get into the game in the opening stages, but had a good spell around the 15 minute mark when Willie Robertson dragged a shot wide, then Kevin Fell burst through on goal down the left hand side and fired into the side netting.

Albion gained confidence from their flurry, and went on to threaten a few times. Ross McGeachie fizzed in a dangerous ball from the right flank, but it evaded everyone in the area.

The game descended into a scrappy affair for the rest of the first half, but Peterhead took the lead just before the break when Jamie Stevenson curled in a tremendous free kick off the post, leaving Calum Ferrie with no chance.

The visitors’ advantage was doubled 20 minutes after the break, when a long ball forward caught Stirling sleeping, as Derek Lyle flicked on for Rory McAllister to bear down on goal and slot his fourth goal in five games past the despairing Ferrie.

Heads went down in the home camp at 2-0 down, with their best chance coming through Lee Hamilton, as he headed a Jordan Allan corner well wide.

But only one side really looked like adding to the scoreline from then on, as Jamie Stevenson forced two great saves from Ferrie in quick succession, before Ross Kavanagh almost came back to haunt his former club with a long range effort as the game entered its dying stages Stirling nearly pulled one back in stoppage time when Darren Barr tried his luck from 40 yards, but Greg Fleming peddled backwards to tip it over the bar and secure another clean sheet.