Peterhead will welcome Irish Premier Division side Bohemians FC to Balmoor in the second round of the Irn-Bru Cup.

The Blue Toon qualified by beating Brechin City 2-1 at home on Tuesday night.

Peterhead FC General Manager Martin Johnston commented: “It’s something totally different for our fans so we are happy with the draw, particularly to be at home.”

Second-round ties are due to be played on the weekend of September 8/9.