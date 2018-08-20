Toon stake early claim to title with win over Clyde

This eagerly awaited encounter between two of the early promotion favourites saw leaders Clyde travel to second place Peterhead for the battle of the strikers, David Goodwillie v Rory McAllister.

In the end it was McAllister who grabbed the headlines showing his trademark composure after some classy set up play from strike partner Derek Lyall and sent his side above their visitors and top of Division Two.

McAllister had the first chance, but his second minute shot from the right side of the six yard box was mishit and easily gathered by Blair Currie.

Goodwillie was involved in his sides first chance six minutes later when he was fouled 22 yards out but Jordan Stewart sent his shot wide from the resultant free kick.

Soon after Chris McStay did the same from a similar distance slightly to the left as play flowed from end to end.

On the quarter hour Blue Toon striker Lyle almost built on his first goal for the club a week ago as he neatly took the ball down but his crisp shot was held as was another snap shot a couple of minutes later from fellow striker Russell McLean.

After 23 minutes the home side were at it again, a corner on the left from the Jamie Stevenson was nodded over by the head of the towering McLean.

Peterhead started the second half the stronger and a poor Willie Gibson cross from the right fell to Scott Brown but he sent a ferocious volley screaming narrowly over.

But a minute later the deadlock was broken in style.

Derek Lyle controlled the ball on his chest before slipping a slide rule pass forward into the path of McAllister who kept his cool and his balance before slipping his shot past the advancing Currie.

The ever dangerous Goodwillie went very close on the hour, with a turn and low shot that was deflected out for a corner then at the other end the strike force of McAllister then Lyle both had chances to extend their lead.

Action raged from end to end with half chances for both sides as the outcome hung in the balance.

Clyde had a chance to level after 67 minutes, Raymond Grant forcing Greg Fleming into a rare save with Chris McStay unable to divert the rebound into the net and Peterhead ran out deserved winners, just.