Toon set for three big games in seven days

Peterhead boss Jim McInally was disappointed with a 1-0 defeat to East Fife last Saturday but did take some positives from the match.

Despite being frustrated at the way the game’s only goal was conceded and feeling his side did not create enough chances in the second half, the Blue Toon boss did take time to focus on the improvement of the performance compared to their last visit to Bayview.

He said: “I thought we played well in the first half and were a bit unfortunate to go a goal down.

“We played a lot of decent stuff, passed it about well but then in the second half we didn’t do nearly enough to get something out of the game.

“We hardly had a shot at goal, we defended okay, Greg has a few decent saves but for me it should have been a classic 0-0 game.

“We lost the game because we switched off to the through ball and that has cost us – not for the first time.

“We responded well to the goal but we never got that wee break. Comparing this to the last time we came here, when we got battered for 90 minutes, it shows we’re on the right tracks.

“We just need to start getting results and that’s what we will try to do with the three games next week.”

Peterhead now have three games in seven days to focus on starting this Saturday with the visit of Airdrieonians to Balmoor.

The Diamonds come in to the game on the back of a fairly comfortable 2-0 win at home to Clyde last weekend.

The Blue Toon then face the two teams below them in the league table as they host Forfar the following Tuesday then head to Stranraer the Saturday after that.