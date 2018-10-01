Toon return from Annan with points

Peterhead made the long trip back to the Blue Toon from Annan on Saturday night with all three points after a 3-1 win at Galabank.

On loan Ross County striker Ryan Down grabbed his first goal for the club in the first half before Rory Mcallister made it 2-0 on 80 minutes.

The home side pulled a goal back shortly after but Jason Brown secured the points with Peterhead’s third late on.

Annan had the better of the opening twenty minutes with Johnston a constant threat down the right but it was the visitors who took the lead on 29 minutes as Patrick Boyle’s low cross from the right channel was steered home by Dow under pressure in the box.

The Blue Toon started the second half well with Dow and McAllister both having opportunities to double their side’s advantage.

Annan were still in the game however and had a good opportunities to level the match through Roberts and Ferguson.

It was Peterhead who struck though to take the 2-0 lead in stunning fashion.

Dow’s shot from 20 yards was well saved by Jamieson in the Annan goal and cleared but the defence but only as far as McAllister who unleashed a wonderful 30 yard strike which left Jamieson routed to the spot.

Tony Wallace gave them late hope when he headed home Aidan Smiths cross on 82 minutes but Jason Brown quickly restored Peterhead’s lead when he tapped the ball in from close range after Annan failed to clear a corner kick.

The win keeps Jim McInally’s men within three point of league leaders Edinburgh City ahead of this weekend’s fixtures as they welcome Elgin City to Balmoor.