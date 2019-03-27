Toon retain five point lead after goalless draw

Peterhead retained their five point lead over Saturday’s opponents at the top of the League 2 table after a 0-0 draw at Ainslie Park.

The two teams have met four times this season with three of those matches ending all square.

Jim McInally made three changes to the side who suffered the shock 2-0 defeat at Berwick on Tuesday with Rory McAllister, Jamie Stevenson and Callum Home coming in for Simon Ferry, Jack Leitch and Derek Lyle.

The Blue Toon boss confirmed that veteran striker Lyle will be out for the rest of the season after an injury sustained at Shielfield Park.

Kick off at Ainslie Park was delayed by ten minutes to allow a bumper crowd of 1057 spectators in to the ground and when it eventually did get underway the visitors came flying out of the blocks.

A loose pass from the City defence allowed Rory McAllister in on goal and it low shot looked destined for the bottom corner but City keeper Calum Antell made a fine save to tip the shot on the post and out for a corner.

McAllister vs Antell would be the story of the first half with the Toon marksmen having a free kick easily held on 18 minutes before spurning a good chance five minutes later when he couldn’t pick out a corner from a shot inside the area allowing Antell to make an easy save.

Shane Sutherland hit the side netting and Willie Gibson had a dipping free kick tipped over the cross bar by Antell before the City stopper made another save from McAllister, tipping his flick on over the bar after the Toon striker got on the end of a Mick Dunlop knock down.

Antell made one more save before half time to deny McAllister blocking a shot from a tight angle with his legs to keep the score at 0-0.

The second half was a much more even and much quieter affair.

Blair Henderson came to life for the hosts and had a good opportunity to score just after the hour mark but sent a free header wide.

The home fans celebrated what they thought was the opening goal on 67 minutes only to realise that Henderson’s free kick was narrowly wide an in to the side netting with Fleming at full stretch.

McAllister had one more chance to trouble Antell but had no angle to get a shot away on 84 minutes and could only sting the palms of the City keeper as the sides played out a second consecutive 0-0 draw.