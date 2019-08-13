Toon make it two draws from two at Bayview

Peterhead made it two draws out of two in their opening Ladbrokes League 1 matches after being held 1-1 by East Fife at Bayview on Saturday.

Jim McInally made two changes to the side who drew 0-0 with Falkirk in the season opener at Balmoor the previous Saturday with Jamie Stevenson and Ben Armour starting in place of Simon Ferry and Aidan Smith.

The Blue Toon started well in the game and the Methil men had to be alert to clear their lines from a goalmouth scramble.

However, East Fife broke up the park and posed a threat themselves, Aaron Dunsmore caught in two minds between shooting and squaring along the six yard line to Anton Dowds.

In the end he opted for a shot which Greg Fleming dealt with comfortably.

Play was flowing from end to end and an opening goal looked on the cards.

It went the way of the visitors as Ben Armour and Paddy Boyle linked well down the left wing with Boyle whipping a dangerous cross into the Bayview box.

There waiting was veteran striker Derek Lyle who finished from close range.

East Fife responded well and could have been level through Scott Agnew.

They didn’t have to wait long for their equaliser, though, Ryan Wallace finishing off a Liam Watt cut-back.

Peterhead had gone toe to toe with the Fifers in the first half, but it was a different story in the second.

Apart from a couple of token flurries up the park, East Fife were camped out inside the Peterhead half.

Dunsmore was presented with a terrific chance to make it 2-1 when he was afforded a clear site of goal thanks to a Wallace delivery.

The hosts piled on the pressure but just couldn’t find that second goal.

Agnew had a few sights of goal, as did Anton Dowds, but again it wasn’t to be.

Given East Fife’s pre-season and Betfred Cup form a draw at Bayview overall is a good result for the Blue Toon.

They now look to record their first win of the new league season this coming Saturday as they host Dumbarton, who were hammered 6-0 by Falkirk at the weekend, at Balmoor.